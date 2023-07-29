ASIA's International Community Festival
to
Asian Services in Action 370 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304
Join us for a celebration of international friendship through food trucks, entertainment, and outdoor activities! The festival will take place in ASIA’s lot at 370 E Market St, Akron, OH 44304 from 11AM-5PM. All are welcome to join in learning about ASIA’s mission and services as well as Akron’s multicultural community.
Info
Asian Services in Action 370 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor Activities