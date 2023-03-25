Join us for the annual Aspire! gala benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. The event includes great meal, an auction, our popular Dessert Dash, an update from Club leadership and more.
Aspire!
to
St. George Fellowship Centre 3204 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
