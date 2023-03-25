Aspire!

St. George Fellowship Centre 3204 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

Join us for the annual Aspire! gala benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. The event includes great meal, an auction, our popular Dessert Dash, an update from Club leadership and more.

Charity & Fundraisers
2163063843
