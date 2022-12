Seeking high school teens, college age and adults for many roles in Dynamics Community Theater's production of "Get Smart".

SIgn up for audition slot: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c44afa92ba0fbcf8-auditions5#/

Auditions held Jan 3 & 4 by appointment only (callbacks Jan 5 if needed)

Held at Tallmadge High School Black Box theater 140 N Munroe Rd Tallmadge, OH 44278

Performance dates: March 3 & 4, 2023 7pm