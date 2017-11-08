Auditions for PNR Improv

Always wanted to join us onstage? This is your chance! We're holding auditions for aspiring improvisers on November 8th. There might not be a 'U' in improv, but we'd sure like to change that.

Absolutely no experience necessary. Open to anyone ages 14 and up. We only ask that you are willing to commit to weekly rehearsals. If you haven't seen our shows before, we strongly recommend attending one of our upcoming performances (October 7th, 21st, or November 4th).

For anyone not familiar with us, PNR is a PG-13 short-form group. We spontaneously create scenes that are inspired by audience suggestions.

Questions? Email us at pnrimprov@gmail.com or send us a message on Facebook! PNR operates with the support of the Cuyahoga Falls Parks and Recreation Department.