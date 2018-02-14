This New York Times best-selling romance writer visits for Valentine’s Day to share a sincere account of her path to becoming one of the world’s most beloved authors. The presentation is followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Books are available for purchase at the event. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Author Series: Debbie Macomber
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance"Doubt: A Parable"
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance"Doubt: A Parable"
-
Thursday
-
Home & Garden Talks & ReadingsIslands...the Oasis of the Kitchen Seminar
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330Heal Your Heart Luncheon
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkCellar Tour and Tasting
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicValentine's Concert with Steve & Annie Chapman
-
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Home & GardenGarden Symposium
-
-
Community Chat - Medina City Schools
-
City Hall
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyArt & Exercise - Super Heroes & Super-Sized Health
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPianist Antonio Pompa-Baldi
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“African American Masterpieces: Permanent Collection Highlights”
-