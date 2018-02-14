Author Series: Debbie Macomber

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

This New York Times best-selling romance writer visits for Valentine’s Day to share a sincere account of her path to becoming one of the world’s most beloved authors. The presentation is followed by a Q&A session and book signing. Books are available for purchase at the event. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
