Author Talk: Wayne Dawson & Deante Young

to

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description: Wayne Dawson and co-author Deante Young will discuss "The Seeds Of Greatness Are Within You: A Memoir." Books will be available to purchase and can be signed by the authors. Registration required.

Description: Wayne Dawson overcame the crime-ridden neighborhoods of his youth, his parents' spiraling marriage, and years of juvenile delinquency to become one of the most beloved and successful broadcasters in Northeast Ohio television history.

"The Seeds of Greatness Are Within You: A Memoir" is the highly anticipated debut of Dawson, the author. He is already an 11-time Emmy winner, a member of the Broadcaster's Hall of Fame and the Cleveland Press Club.

Dawson is the lead anchor of Fox 8 in the Morning and has been a fixture at its television station for an astounding 42 years, proving that he is truly one of Cleveland's Own.

Info

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685
Talks & Readings
330.896.9074
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Author Talk: Wayne Dawson & Deante Young - 2023-03-04 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Author Talk: Wayne Dawson & Deante Young - 2023-03-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Author Talk: Wayne Dawson & Deante Young - 2023-03-04 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Author Talk: Wayne Dawson & Deante Young - 2023-03-04 14:00:00 ical
BOTC Vote Now

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Thursday

February 2, 2023

Friday

February 3, 2023

Saturday

February 4, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required