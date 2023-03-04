Author Talk: Wayne Dawson & Deante Young

Short description: Wayne Dawson and co-author Deante Young will discuss "The Seeds Of Greatness Are Within You: A Memoir." Books will be available to purchase and can be signed by the authors. Registration required.

Description: Wayne Dawson overcame the crime-ridden neighborhoods of his youth, his parents' spiraling marriage, and years of juvenile delinquency to become one of the most beloved and successful broadcasters in Northeast Ohio television history.

"The Seeds of Greatness Are Within You: A Memoir" is the highly anticipated debut of Dawson, the author. He is already an 11-time Emmy winner, a member of the Broadcaster's Hall of Fame and the Cleveland Press Club.

Dawson is the lead anchor of Fox 8 in the Morning and has been a fixture at its television station for an astounding 42 years, proving that he is truly one of Cleveland's Own.