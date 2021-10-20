Author Visit—Kathryn Long

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Kathryn is a native Ohioan. Writing mysteries has always been her passion in creating intricate details and weaving them together into the clues which the reader will enjoy collecting to solve the crime.

Her favorite subgenres of mystery include—cozies and romantics suspense. Published works include LILLY M. MYSTERIES - a self-published series; DYING TO DREAM, a paranormal mystery by Mainly Murder Press; A DEADLY DEED GROWS & WHEN I CHOOSE published by The Wild Rose Press; BURIED IN SIN by Black Opal Books; SIERRA PINES B&B MYSTERIES, a cozy series, by Camel Press; and A BRUSH WITH MURDER, the first in the PAINT BY MURDER cozy series by Crooked Lane Books, under the pen name, Bailee Abbott, will release on October 12, 2021.

