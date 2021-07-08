Hear about author Amanda Flower’s journey while writing her past and current novels. Attend in-person or watch the livestream on the Barberton Public Library’s Facebook page. Barberton Public Library, Spillette Meeting Room, 602 W. Park Ave., Barberton. 6:30-7:30 p.m. barbertonlibrary.org
Author Visit with Amanda Flower
to
Barberton Public Library 602 West Park Ave., Akron, Ohio 44203
