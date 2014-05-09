Theatre. Cocktails. Music. Join Cleveland Play House for Avant Ground, an evening-long celebration of the 2014 New Ground Theatre Festival, on Friday, May 9 at 9:00 PM in the Allen Theatre at PlayhouseSquare. Even if you have not yet purchased tickets for the Festival - including productions of Deborah Zoe Laufer’s "Informed Consent" and Cleveland playwright George Brant’s "Grounded" – you are welcome to join us for this FREE party to celebrate cutting-edge theatre in Cleveland. Enjoy an open bar, food, and music from Cleveland-favorite DJ Reena Goodwin in the lobby of the Allen Theatre. Please RSVP to Liz Conway at econway@clevelandplayhouse.com or (216)-400-7037. New Ground Theatre Festival is generously supported by Honorary Producer Roe Green.
Avant Ground
Cleveland Play House at Playhouse Square, Allen Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
