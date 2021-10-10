$avvy Virtual Film Screening & Panel Discussion

Join HFLA of Northeast Ohio as we host a virtual screening of the 2021 documentary film, "$avvy," followed by a panel discussion with the film's director and Cleveland-area experts.

"$avvy" is a 2021 documentary that questions why women often take a backseat to managing their money by investigating the historical, cultural, and societal norms around women and money in the United States.

Robin Hauser, the film’s director, will join Margaret Mitchell, President & CEO of the YWCA Cleveland, and Heather Ettinger, Founder & CEO of Luma Wealth Advisors, to discuss the status of women in Northeast Ohio and how we can improve women’s financial empowerment.

$avvy Virtual Screening | October 10, 2021 | 24-hr access

$avvy Virtual Panel Discussion | October 11, 2021 | 7PM EST

Registration link: interestfree.org/events/savvy/

In hosting the viewing of this important documentary and public conversation, HFLA seeks to highlight the importance of women’s financial independence and financial literacy education. Together, our region can work to strengthen Northeast Ohio women’s financial futures. Please join us for this important conversation.

Watch the trailer: finishlinefeaturefilms.com/savvy/

**All events held virtually**

**Must be registered to attend**

**Both screening & panel discussion are FREE for registered guests**