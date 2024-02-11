Bach's Goldberg Variations

First Congregational Church of Hudson, 47 Aurora Street, Hudson, Ohio 44236

A pinnacle of the keyboard repertory, Les Délices celebrates harpsichordist Mark Edwards’ new recording of Bach’s Goldberg Variations with a thrilling complete performance.

Sunday, February 11, 2024 @ 4:00 pm

First Congregational Church of Hudson

47 Aurora Street, Hudson, OH 44236

Visit lesdelices.org for more information and tickets!

216-302-8404
