Back to the Future – Free Akron Outdoor Movie at Glendale Cemetery

Join Free Akron Outdoor Movies in our 12th year for the iconic 80s teen time travel flick Back to the Future in historic Glendale Cemetery on Saturday, September 23. This year’s movie is sponsored by West Hill Neighborhood Organization (WHNO) and part of their day-long 2023 WonderFest, including music, art, food, and workshops: https://www.facebook.com/events/322656586886505/

Back to the Future is an inventive comedy/sci-fi film from 1985 starring Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson, and Christopher Lloyd. A classic boy-doesn’t-meet-girl-because-their-son-from-the-future-accidentally-prevents-them-falling-in-love-thus-threatening-his-own-existence story….

The Exchange Street gate will open at 6:30 p.m. and you are welcome to picnic on the grounds. If you don’t feel like bringing your own snacks, WHNO will be selling popcorn, candy, and drinks. We will start the film around 7:30 p.m. and it will run until 9:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to bring their own low chairs, blankets, and flashlights, but are asked to leave pets at home.

Mark your calendar, charge up your flux capacitor, and be sure to share this event with friends and family for a night that will transport you through time!

IMPORTANT PARKING INFO:

The main gate on Glendale Ave will not be open for this event and there is no parking in the cemetery. Street parking is available outside the west entrance on West Exchange Street and at January Paint & Wallpaper, 394 West Exchange Street.

Rain date is Sunday, September 24. For details about weather plans and other event updates, keep an eye on the Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/688219889463668.

-----------------

Free Akron Outdoor Movies is a volunteer committee that plans and hosts free outdoor movies each summer. Our events are always free, family-friendly, and open to the public, and donations are welcomed.

This event is made possible by the generous support of West Hill Neighborhood Organization (WHNO), Knight Foundation and Akron Community Foundation. In-kind support provided by Glendale Cemetery.