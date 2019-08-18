BACK TO SCHOOL TROLLS PARTY WITH POPPY & BRANCH! Sunday August 18th, 5:00pm – 7:00pm. We will kick off the party with free play and a TROLLS themed Relay Race. Princess Poppy and her best friend Branch are coming to party from 5:45pm-6:45pm. They will be doing single twist balloon art for the kiddos, hosting a crazy dance party, playing some fun party games and will be available for photos. In the party room, we will have a Trolls headband craft available. We will wrap up with a Trolls scavenger hunt.

Cost is $25 per child, age 10 and under. Due to the cost of bringing in special characters & limiting of ticket sales, there is no discount pricing for kids under two. No charge for adults or non crawling infants accompanying a paying child. Only 50 child tickets will be sold for this event. Please be sure all children have socks and that no outside food or beverage are brought in. Our cafe will be open for food & beverage purchases during this event. Pre-registration is required at https://coptrolls2.eventbrite.com