Bad*ss Women in Advertising

Demystifying Small Biz Marketing – How to Stop Stressing and Start Connecting

How can you find more hours in the day and stay consistent with your marketing? Learn about tips and resources to help improve your marketing life.

Presented by Hannah Samlall, Co-Founder & Content Wizard of Waterloo Street

About the Speaker

Hannah Samlall is the co-founder of Waterloo Street, a boutique digital marketing agency. Her agency works with small-to-medium sized women-owned businesses to assist them in advancing their social media strategies and online presence. Waterloo Street works with clients in the greater DC, NYC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh areas.

Hannah believes that when people are honest and transparent with each other while working together toward a common goal, nothing can stop them. She holds a special place in her heart for supporting local businesses and shopping small.

Aside from Waterloo Street, Hannah is also a writer for Warrenton Lifestyle Magazine, a monthly publication highlighting different businesses, people, and aspects in her hometown of Warrenton, VA. She currently resides in Pittsburgh, PA with her cat, Dunks.

Hannah holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from Virginia Tech and is a member of Ad 2 in Pittsburgh.

$5 AAF Members / $10 Non-Members / Free for Students

Attendees will be entered into a drawing to win a chance to have a 30 minute one-on-one session with Hannah!