Baldwin Wallace Music Theatre Students

Christ Church Episcopal 21 Aurora St., Akron, Ohio 44236

Music from The Western Reserve’s 2017/18 Featured Young Artists are Noa Barenblat, Emily Brett, Kelsey Brown, Colin Carswell, Sam Columbus, Warren Egypt Franklin, Courtney Hausman, David Holbert, Gillian Jackson, Tia Karaplis, Caroline Kasay, Amy Keum, Zach Landis, Matthew Pitts, Joshua Regan and Jake Slater. These gifted young artists are Music Theatre majors at Baldwin Wallace Conservatory. When they take our stage, expect an energetic program of show tunes from the Golden Age of Broadway.

