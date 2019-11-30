Ball Brothers Christmas Concert

The Ball Brothers, Andrew and Daniel Ball along with brother-in-law Chad McCloskey are The Ball Brothers. The group travels worldwide, singing their distinctive brand of Christian music.

This unique group stands in stark contrast to many preconceived notions regarding traditional quartet music, the Ball Brothers have found life "outside of the box." Tenor vocalist, Andrew, states, "We're a younger group and we're a different kind of group.

What can someone expect when they hear the Ball Brothers? A mix of musical styles melted together by tight, four-part harmony.