Ballet Excel Ohio presents The Magic Flute

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Opening Ballet: “Carnival of the Animals”

Feature Ballet: “The Magic Flute”

“The Magic Flute” performance will open with the reprise of James Sewell’s “Carnival of the Animals”, a colorful ballet based on the world-famous music by Camille Saint-Saens. “Carnival of the Animals” is a series of charming animal kingdom vignettes that are sometimes serious, oftentimes humorous, and always enchanting.

Ballet Excel Ohio’s feature ballet of “The Magic Flute” is an original ballet choreographed by Erich Yetter based on the opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. “The Magic Flute” shares the adventures of Prince Tamino and Princess Pamina, along with their crafty companions, Papageno and Papagena. Together they must survive three trials – silence, water, and fire, romantic complications, and the scheming Queen of the Night.

As always, Ballet Excel Ohio performances are original works for children, by children.

Info
