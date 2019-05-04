Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia”
Sometimes subtitled “The Girl with the Enamel Eyes,” this light-hearted and whimsical ballet is filled with old-world charm. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2 and 7 p.m. $30-$40. akroncivic.com
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
