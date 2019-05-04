Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia”

to Google Calendar - Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia” - 2019-05-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia” - 2019-05-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia” - 2019-05-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia” - 2019-05-04 14:00:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia”

Sometimes subtitled “The Girl with the Enamel Eyes,” this light-hearted and whimsical ballet is filled with old-world charm. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 2 and 7 p.m. $30-$40. akroncivic.com

Info

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
to Google Calendar - Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia” - 2019-05-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia” - 2019-05-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia” - 2019-05-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - Ballet Theatre of Ohio’s “Coppelia” - 2019-05-04 14:00:00

Tags

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

April 29, 2019

Tuesday

April 30, 2019

Wednesday

May 1, 2019

Thursday

May 2, 2019

Friday

May 3, 2019

Saturday

May 4, 2019

Sunday

May 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail