5/5 & 5/6 Ballet Theatre of Ohio presents “The Little Mermaid”

Three showtimes available

Ballet Theatre of Ohio's newest full-length ballet promises to be a wondrous adventure that follows the Little Mermaid on a quest to find her true love on land. This production promises gorgeous costumes and sets, spectacular dancing and engaging choreography. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.