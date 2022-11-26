Ballet Theatre of Ohio's Nutcracker

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Ballet Theatre of Ohio presents The Nutcracker at the Akron Civic Theatre Nov 26-Dec 4. Don’t miss this production which has been voted Akron’s favorite holiday show! BTO brings to life the treasured holiday classic with dazzling dancers, gorgeous sets and stunning costumes. You’ll want to take a visit to “The North Pole” featuring Santa’s workshop filled with elves, a sleigh full of toys and pictures with Santa, take family photos in front of the magnificent Nutcracker Tree and enjoy Nutcracker Sweets and Boutique treats!

Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
3306886065
