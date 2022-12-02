Ballet Theatre of Ohio's Nutty Nutcracker

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

This delightful spoof of the favorite holiday classic will have audiences chuckling, giggling - even laughing out loud at the ballet!! This is not your Grandma's Nutcracker! (but Grandma will love it!) If you love BTO's traditional Nutcracker, you will certainly enjoy this fun version!

Comedy, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
3306886065
