This delightful spoof of the favorite holiday classic will have audiences chuckling, giggling - even laughing out loud at the ballet!! This is not your Grandma's Nutcracker! (but Grandma will love it!) If you love BTO's traditional Nutcracker, you will certainly enjoy this fun version!
Ballet Theatre of Ohio's Nutty Nutcracker
to
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Comedy, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & That“An Evening With Kiwanis for Kids: Building Leaders, One Child at a Time”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions41st Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale
-
-
Theater & DanceSweeney Todd (Musical)
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: