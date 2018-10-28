Baltimore Consort: Concert and Dinner

Make a night of it with the Baltimore Consort!

Join us for fabulous Scottish music and dinner on Sunday, October 28, at 4:00pm.

This fall marks the beginning of the group’s 39th season as one of America’s favorite early music ensembles. The Consort has made fourteen recordings on the Dorian label and has toured widely in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

The program features courtly and native secular music of 16th and 17th-century Scotland. Admission to the concert is free; an offering will be received.

Following the concert: an authentic Scottish meal will be served at 6:00pm. Join the members of the Consort for a menu that includes Cock-a-Leekie soup, salad, Neeps and Tatties, poached salmon or Howtowdie (chicken), shortbread and Cranachan. For tickets ($25.00 per person), order at holytrinityakron.org (under the Worship tab, click on Arts @ Holy Trinity), or come to the table outside the church office on Sundays, October 14 or 21. Meal ticket-holders will also enjoy preferred seating for the concert. Nursery care will be available from 3:30-7:30.