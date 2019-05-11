Bark in the Park

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Bark in the Park is coming to Akron on Saturday, May 11!

Join us for the biggest celebration of pets and the people who love them in Summit County!

Pledge Walk and Pet Expo

Pledge Walk | Food Trucks | Beer Garden | Over 80 Local Vendors | Mobile Adoption Center | Blessing of the Animals | Demonstrations | Live Entertainment | Activities | Raffles | and much, much more!

https://www.summithumane.org/bitp

Create your Fundraising page today! https://www.firstgiving.com/event/28696/bark-in-the-park-2019

Info

Lock 3 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor Activities
234-212-9826
