The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease

to Google Calendar - The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease - 2018-06-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease - 2018-06-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease - 2018-06-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease - 2018-06-14 14:00:00

Bath Creek Estates 186 Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223

Presented by the Alzheimer's Association: Learn the basics of Alzheimer’s and how it may differ from other types of dementia or memory loss conditions. Additional topics covered include: risk factors, stages, and working with medical professional for proper diagnosis and treatments. RSVP required.

Info
Bath Creek Estates 186 Bath Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 View Map
Health & Wellness
800.272.3900
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease - 2018-06-14 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease - 2018-06-14 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease - 2018-06-14 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease - 2018-06-14 14:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail