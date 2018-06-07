Presented by the Alzheimer's Association: Learn the basics of Alzheimer’s and how it may differ from other types of dementia or memory loss conditions. Additional topics covered include: risk factors, stages, and working with medical professional for proper diagnosis and treatments. RSVP required.
The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease
Danbury Senior Living 1695 Queens Gate Circle, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
