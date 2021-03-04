Bassist Edgar Meyer

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Tuesday Musical’s first concert of the new season features bassist Edgar Meyer playing Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 and Meyer’s own work. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Season subscription $184. tuesdaymusical.org

Ej Thomas Hall
Concerts & Live Music
