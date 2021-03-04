Tuesday Musical’s first concert of the new season features bassist Edgar Meyer playing Bach’s Cello Suite No. 1 and Meyer’s own work. E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. Season subscription $184. tuesdaymusical.org
