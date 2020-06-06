Join us for the 4th Bath Art Festival held on Saturday June 6, 2020. Enjoy fun, food, entertainment, and high quality arts and crafts in the beautiful setting of Bath Community Park. Free admission!
Bath Art Festival
Bath Community Park 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44333
