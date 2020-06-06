Bath Art Festival

to Google Calendar - Bath Art Festival - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bath Art Festival - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bath Art Festival - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Bath Art Festival - 2020-06-06 10:00:00

Bath Community Park 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

Join us for the 4th Bath Art Festival held on Saturday June 6, 2020. Enjoy fun, food, entertainment, and high quality arts and crafts in the beautiful setting of Bath Community Park. Free admission!

Info

Bath Community Park 1615 N. Cleveland-Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44333 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bath Art Festival - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bath Art Festival - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bath Art Festival - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - Bath Art Festival - 2020-06-06 10:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

February 24, 2020

Tuesday

February 25, 2020

Wednesday

February 26, 2020

Thursday

February 27, 2020

Friday

February 28, 2020

Saturday

February 29, 2020

Sunday

March 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button