Bath Church Fall Festival

The Bath United Church of Christ 3980 W Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333

The Bath Church Fall Festival will celebrate Fall Friday, October 13, 10:00 am-8:00 pm and Saturday, October 14, !0:00am-3:00 pm at Bath Untied Church of Christ.,3980 W. Bath Road, Akron, Ohio 44333.

Thousands of holiday gifts, garden shop,books, and artisans. Blood pressure taken 10-12. Flu shots given Saturday,10-2. Kids activities on Saturday 10-2.

Lunch available Friday and Saturday, 11:30am-1:30 pm. Ham dinner, pumpkin cobbler etc will be Friday by reservation at 5, 6, 7 pm seating $10. Call church office 330-666-3520.

