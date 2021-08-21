Bath Horse Show

Allardale Park 141 141 Remsen Road , Akron, Ohio 44256

77th Consecutive Bath Horse Show presented by Bath Pony Club & Bath Volunteers for Service. Saturday is the Schooling Day. Sunday is a three phase show/mini trial: Dressage, Show Jumping and Cross Country. Admission is free; contributions are welcome. Proceeds benefit the two nonprofits.

Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor Activities, Sports
