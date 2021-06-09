The 43rd Annual Tour of Distinctive Homes, showcasing unique homes and gardens, will be virtual this year. Proceeds from the tour will provide annual grants to local nonprofits serving the men, women and children of Summit County. A complete list of past grantees can be found at bathvolunteersforservice.com.
Bath Volunteers for Service Tour of Distinctive Homes
to
Virtual Akron, Ohio
Virtual Akron, Ohio
