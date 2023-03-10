Battle of the Badges

This charity basketball game is to raise funds for the cancer patients of the Falls Cancer Club, Inc. They are currently assisting 92 cancer patients with financial assistance for their doctor, hospital, treatment, pharmacy, lab and nutritional needs.

This is a fun family filled night - so bring all your friends and kids.

The game will be played on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Woodridge High School Gymnasium, 4440 Quick Road, Peninsula, OH 44264. Gates open at 6pm, tip off 7pm.

Ticket prices: $5/adult, $3 for kids 5-17, under 5 free. Maximum $20/family

There will be a Spectator Free Throw Competition at half time.

Concessions will be available.

Home Depot has provided FREE Make It Take It Kits for the kids.

50/50 tickets will be sold.