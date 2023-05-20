The Beachwood High School Alumni Art Exhibition (May 13 to June 3, 2023, CLOSED ON Saturdays and Sundays; Beachwood Community Center; 25225 Fairmount Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122) is presented by the Beachwood Arts Council.

The exhibit includes art from eight alumni who are now professional artists, including the "I Love You" project by Pam Heller.

The project idea began in 2014 when Pam recorded women's voices from around the world focusing on a much needed topic today...love. Pam recorded over 100 people from different geographic regions, ages, and ethnicities saying (or sometimes singing) "I Love You" in their own language.

She created an audio of this, called "Chorus," interwoven with other inspiring sounds.

The current exhibit includes the audio and the faces of 18 people of the participants creating a very inspiring sensory experience.