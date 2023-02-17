Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring the works of late animator Ron Campbell

Up Front Art Space 127 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

The Beatles Yellow Submarine & Saturday Morning TV cartoon series, along with Scooby Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats, Jetsons, Flintstones, & much more are among the artwork on display and available to purchase, all based on the 50-year career of the late Ron Campbell.

Art & Exhibitions
