Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction face off in a musical showdown of hits. Goodyear Theater, 1201 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25-$30. goodyeartheater.com
Beatles vs Stones: A Musical Showdown
Goodyear Hall 1201 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio
Friday
-
Outdoor ActivitiesSpooky Science
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceSing with Me: Session III
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & FairsSolon Fall Festival
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Parties & ClubsPower of the Purse Bingo
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Outdoor ActivitiesSpooky Science
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceSing with Me: Session III
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: