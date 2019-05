Bechdel Film Fest

First appearing in Alison Bechdel's 1985 comic strip, the Bechdel test presents three rules for films: at least two female characters have names and talk to each other about something other than a man or boy. The Bechdel Film Fest celebrates women, people of color and LGBTQ+ people who are often overlooked on screen while highlighting Akron as the inclusive community it is. Visit bechdelfilmfest.com for screening times and locations.