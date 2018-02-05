Get your front-row seat to music history in the making. “The Godmother of Rock n’ Roll” and 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Early Influence Inductee Sister Rosetta Tharpe — who influenced performers from Elvis to Hendrix — plucks prim-and-proper Marie Knight from a rival gospel show. The two challenge one another on music, life, and The Almighty. This story of letting loose, finding your voice, and freeing your soul is a soaring music-theatre experience chock full of roof-raising performances.
Behind-the-Scenes: Marie and Rosetta
Cleveland Play House 1901 E 13th Street , Akron, Ohio 44114
