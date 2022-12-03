Bell Tower Brewing: 'Tis the Saison Winter Market

to

Belltower Brewing 310 Park Ave., City of Kent, Ohio 44240

Sip festive beverages as you shop local, handmade, small business arts, crafts and wares this season. The product mix includes pottery, stationary, fine art, leather, wood, sweet treats, body products, candles, clothing, kid items, jewelry, and accessories. Entrance to this event is free.

Info

Belltower Brewing 310 Park Ave., City of Kent, Ohio 44240
to
Google Calendar - Bell Tower Brewing: 'Tis the Saison Winter Market - 2022-12-03 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bell Tower Brewing: 'Tis the Saison Winter Market - 2022-12-03 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bell Tower Brewing: 'Tis the Saison Winter Market - 2022-12-03 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bell Tower Brewing: 'Tis the Saison Winter Market - 2022-12-03 11:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

November 30, 2022

Thursday

December 1, 2022

Friday

December 2, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required