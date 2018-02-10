Annual Father-Daughter Dance benefiting the Canton Ballet - presented by the Canton Ballet Barre Association. With Beauty & the Beast theme, it ncludes dinner-dancing-basket raffles-photos. Cost $20 per person, Flowers available by pre-order for $5. Reservations due Feb 1st.
Belle's Ball
Cultural Center for the Arts - Great Court 1001 Market Ave N , Akron, Ohio 44702
Cultural Center for the Arts - Great Court 1001 Market Ave N , Akron, Ohio 44302
