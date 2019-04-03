Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum

Beloved Ohio is wedding show experience to get inspiration, meet amazing vendors, mingle with other engaged couples and most important have FUN while planning your BIG day!

On Wednesday April 3rd we are coming to the gorgeous Akron Art Museum. Nestled in Downtown Akron this amazing space is perfect for couples looking for something other than your typical ballroom. It's clean lines, wide open space and ahhh you can't forget about the ART make this one of the hottest venues in the area to host an event. You won't want to miss this one!

Tickets for this event are complimentary however if you pre-register through Eventbrite your group will receive a signature Beloved Ohio swag bag full of goodies from our vendors. (limited to the first 100 couple to attend)