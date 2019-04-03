Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum

to Google Calendar - Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum - 2019-04-03 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum - 2019-04-03 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum - 2019-04-03 17:30:00 iCalendar - Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum - 2019-04-03 17:30:00

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Beloved Ohio is wedding show experience to get inspiration, meet amazing vendors, mingle with other engaged couples and most important have FUN while planning your BIG day!

On Wednesday April 3rd we are coming to the gorgeous Akron Art Museum. Nestled in Downtown Akron this amazing space is perfect for couples looking for something other than your typical ballroom. It's clean lines, wide open space and ahhh you can't forget about the ART make this one of the hottest venues in the area to host an event. You won't want to miss this one!

Tickets for this event are complimentary however if you pre-register through Eventbrite your group will receive a signature Beloved Ohio swag bag full of goodies from our vendors. (limited to the first 100 couple to attend)

Info

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Bridal
3302897046
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum - 2019-04-03 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum - 2019-04-03 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum - 2019-04-03 17:30:00 iCalendar - Beloved Ohio at Akron Art Museum - 2019-04-03 17:30:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

March 18, 2019

Tuesday

March 19, 2019

Wednesday

March 20, 2019

Thursday

March 21, 2019

Friday

March 22, 2019

Saturday

March 23, 2019

Sunday

March 24, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail