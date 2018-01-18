Bent Science: 36 Views of Secrest Arboretum

Bent Science is our monthly talk about all things science. This month we present 36 views of Secrest Arboretum....The Dawn of Time. Crablandia. Hokusai and Joseph McBride. Mount Fuji. Mount Tamalpais. F1 Tornado. They Are Still Here. Dendrochronology and Glacier Bay. Delira and Excira. Maple Syrup Tasting. Arboretum in a Box. Evergreen ID. Making New Plants. Nature’s Infinite Books of Secrecy. Why Trees Matter. Secrest Nature Trail. The Road From Canaan. More. Much More.

The speakers will be David Wiesenberg, Julia Wiesenberg, Stephen Tomasko, Nick Wiesenberg, Paul Snyder, Dave Goerig, Jim Zwack, and Jim Chatfield.

Please note that after 6pm, Bent Ladder is 21+ only.