Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring

Stephen Tomasko has been photographing gardens since 1989. However, in 2007, as he ﬁrst began to work in color and then to add supplemental light to the scenes, the imagery took on a life of its own. Time after time, visitors to the studio would gravitate to the prints of the blossoms and exclaim, “It smells like ﬂowers in here!” With encouragement like that, he had little choice but to further focus his efforts photographically selecting and directing the wonders of spring.

The drama unfolds with the ﬂowering trees in the starring roles, the surrounding landscape as the set. Super-charged with heightened fresh spring light and packed edge to edge with natural abundance, the frames are unapologetic blasts of beauty, mystery and sensuality.

Stephen’s presentation will be followed by a book signing of his recent book, Delira and Excira–a beautiful collection of his photography of flowering trees.

Please note that after 6pm, Bent Ladder is 21+ only.