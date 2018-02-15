Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring

to Google Calendar - Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring - 2018-02-15 19:00:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Stephen Tomasko has been photographing gardens since 1989. However, in 2007, as he ﬁrst began to work in color and then to add supplemental light to the scenes, the imagery took on a life of its own. Time after time, visitors to the studio would gravitate to the prints of the blossoms and exclaim, “It smells like ﬂowers in here!” With encouragement like that, he had little choice but to further focus his efforts photographically selecting and directing the wonders of spring.

The drama unfolds with the ﬂowering trees in the starring roles, the surrounding landscape as the set. Super-charged with heightened fresh spring light and packed edge to edge with natural abundance, the frames are unapologetic blasts of beauty, mystery and sensuality.

Stephen’s presentation will be followed by a book signing of his recent book, Delira and Excira–a beautiful collection of his photography of flowering trees.

Please note that after 6pm, Bent Ladder is 21+ only.

Info
Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Events in The 330, Home & Garden, Talks & Readings
330-485-1089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring - 2018-02-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bent Science: Visions of the Flowers of Spring - 2018-02-15 19:00:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Tuesday

February 13, 2018

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail