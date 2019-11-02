Do you love games, prizes, good food, and excellent company? Then come on down to the Akron Fossils & Science Center Bid it to Win It Silent Auction & Benefit Dinner!! On November 2, from 4:30-8:30pm, put your wits to the test and try your hand at fun games based off of your favorite game shows while you bid on silent and oral auction items throughout the night.

The evening will kick off with a delicious spaghetti dinner. As you enjoy your meal, we’ll test the sharpness of your shopping skills in our own version of “The Price is Right”. At the end of the night, we’ll pick two lucky families to play our Akron Fossils “Family Feud” and compete for an amazing prize! Games such as “Minute to Win It” and “Plinko” will be set up for our younger contestants before and after dinner.

And that’s not all! From a week-long condo stay to the Ultimate Movie Night, there will be baskets and items the whole family will love available to bid on in both our silent and oral auctions.

Those who stay to the end of the night will have the chance to win our Golden Ticket prize drawing—a $100 gift card to Best Buy!

Admission tickets are by donation (pay what you want!) and can be reserved online, in person, or over the phone (330-665-3466).

We hope you and your family will join us for the 14th Annual Auction and Benefit Dinner as we celebrate another wonderful year of hands-on science and work together to raise funds to support even more learning. Everyone goes home a WINNER!

All proceeds will go to support both branches of Akron Fossils & Science Center, helping us to continue to bring fun, hands-on science education to the community.