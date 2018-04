Two Showings on 4/21 Bill Engvall, presented by Latshaw Productions: 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Engvall is best-known as a stand-up comic, his signature “Here’s Your Sign” bit, as a member of The Blue Collar Comedy group and a contestant on “Dancing With The Stars.” It’s the quality of sharing the humor in everyday situations that has made Engvall one of the top comedians today. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N., Canton. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. $30-$70. cantonpalacetheatre.org