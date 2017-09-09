Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit that started it all, “Achy Breaky Heart.” Internationally-renowned superstar Billy Ray Cyrus continues captivating audiences with his distinctive vocal style and stage presence. Throughout nearly three decades, Cyrus has achieved worldwide success as a singer, songwriter, actor and producer. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $34-$60. www.livenation.com.
Billy Ray Cyrus at Hard Rock Rocksino
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
×
Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
Wednesday
Thursday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family168th Annual Stark County Fair
-
Food & DrinkVegetarian Harvest
-
Friday
-
Senior Walk for the Health of It
-
Medina Public Square
-
Art & ExhibitionsMade in Ohio Festival Preview Party
-
Saturday
-
Medina Farmers Market presented by PNC
-
Medina Public Square
-
Festivals & FairsPeninsula Flea at Heritage Farms
-
-
Festivals & FairsMade In Ohio Arts & Crafts Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & FairsDowntown Akron’s Artwalk
-
Sunday
-
Festivals & FairsTaste of Hudson
-
-
Festivals & FairsMade In Ohio Arts & Crafts Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink This & ThatVoices in the Valley presents The Stray Birds with Rachel Baiman
-
Rally in the Alley
-
The alley behind Main Street Cafe , 17 Public Square, Medina, Ohio 44256
Monday
-
Festivals & FairsTaste of Hudson
-