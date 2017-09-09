Billy Ray Cyrus at Hard Rock Rocksino

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit that started it all, “Achy Breaky Heart.” Internationally-renowned superstar Billy Ray Cyrus continues captivating audiences with his distinctive vocal style and stage presence. Throughout nearly three decades, Cyrus has achieved worldwide success as a singer, songwriter, actor and producer. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $34-$60. www.livenation.com.