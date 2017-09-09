Billy Ray Cyrus at Hard Rock Rocksino

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the hit that started it all, “Achy Breaky Heart.” Internationally-renowned superstar Billy Ray Cyrus continues captivating audiences with his distinctive vocal style and stage presence. Throughout nearly three decades, Cyrus has achieved worldwide success as a singer, songwriter, actor and producer. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $34-$60. www.livenation.com.

10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
