Biomimicry: Inspiration from Mother Nature

Sand Run Metro Park, Shady Hollow Pavilion 1750 Sand Run Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44313

Biomimicry, the art of solving problems by imitating nature, is a fast-growing science. Join a naturalist to discover what nature can teach us and to learn about native plants and animals that have inspired countless technological advancements. Sand Run Metro Park, Shady Hollow Lodge, 1750 Sand Run Parkway, Akron. 6-7 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

