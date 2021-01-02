Bird in Hand + Cool Adventures!

Bundle up, get outside, and enjoy exploring and connecting with nature during Cool Adventures at Beech Creek Gardens! Easily practice social distancing with a variety of fun and unique outdoor activities for the whole family to enjoy! Experience the thrill of hand-feeding wild chickadees at Bird in Hand and also see lots of cool critters up close inside the Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Enjoy the fresh winter air as you search for scavenger hunt clues on the woodland trails and have fun playing on the 2-acre nature playground (weather permitting). Roast marshmallows and enjoy complimentary hot cocoa at a warm outdoor fire. Engage with nature through several fun and educational activities, like building a whimsical tree slice tower and other interactive exhibits! Plus, our on-site wildlife partner, Raptor Hallow Sanctuary, will display a live owl or hawk for visitors to see up-close! Come experience safe outdoor family fun all season long at Beech Creek Gardens! January 2, 2021 through February 28, 2021, Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 pm (and also on MLK Jr. Day & Presidents’ Day) at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. General admission is $6 per person. Advanced tickets are not required for this event. Purchase tickets upon arrival at the event at the Visitor Center. Beech Creek members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.