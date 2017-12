12/2, 12/9, 12/16 Bistro Lunch with Santa at Gervasi Vineyard

Bring the kids to Gervasi Vineyard and meet Santa Claus, who will greet guests while they enjoy lunch in the Bistro. Reservations are highly recommended. Parties arriving later than 2:30 p.m. may not get to meet Santa. Gervasi Vineyard, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For reservations, visit gervasivineyard.com.