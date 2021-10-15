The Blick Center Golf Outing

Join us for a fun-filled golf scramble supporting the Blick Center, taking place at the beautiful Bunker Hill Golf Course in Medina. After golfing, stick around for a lovely dinner in the pavilion with fire pits, corn hole, raffles, and auctions. The Blick Center has been serving the community by providing residential services, day programs, and clinical services to children and adults with developmental, behavioral, physical, and mental health conditions for over 50 years!

