Blippi Live

This show brings the energetic and loveable children’s entertainer Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with a world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children ages of 2 to 7 across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. The live show continues helping them learn about the world around them while singing and dancing. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron 2 p.m. $25-$50. akroncivic.com