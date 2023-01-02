Blood Drive at Carve Your Own Path

Carve Your Own Path, Inc. 840 Rothrock Road Suite 203, Akron, Ohio 44321

In alignment with our mission and vision to support holistic wellness, Carve Your Own Path has partnered with Vitalant to support the much needed resource of blood donations in January 2023.

We are asking the community to help us fill ALL the appointment slots available on Monday January 2nd from 4-7pm, as the hospitals rely on these blood donations to schedule critical surgeries.

Sign up for an available appointment slot at vitalant.org and use code 5043.

Thank you for your support!

Questions about eligibility to donate? Call Vitalant at 877-258-4825

Akron Life in Cleveland, Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness
330-426-7885
